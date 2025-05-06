We Are Livid At Such An Inhuman Decision – FCT Doctors Embark On Warning Strike, Gives Wike Ultimatum

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has announced the commencement of a three-day warning strike, starting Tuesday, May 6,

The doctors took the decision after their emergency congress meeting held on Monday at Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, the president of FCT ARD, Dr. George Ebong, said the strike became necessary following the sack of 127 health workers by the FCT Civil Service Commission last Friday without due diligence.

He described the sack as inhumane and illegal, demanding their immediate reinstatement and onward payment of their April salaries.

He also called for the immediate resignation of the chairman of FCT-CSC, Emeka Ezeh.

Ebong threatened that if their demands are not met by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the FCT Administration within three days, they would embark on an indefinite strike and shut down the nation’s capital hospitals.

“We are embarking on a three-day warning strike because most of the members were disengaged from service on Friday without due diligence. They were labelled as ghost workers, ex-employees, and absconders when, in fact, these colleagues of ours are still in the system working even until now.

“We are livid that the FCTA service commission will carry out such an inhuman decision without talking to the health management board, permanent secretary of health, association of resident doctors, or Medical & Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria, MDCAN. It is not just doctors that are affected—nurses, pharmacists, and lab scientists.

“The managing directors of these hospitals are not aware. In fact, three MDs are affected.

“127 health workers are affected. If these numbers are ghost workers, so how do these hospitals operate? The hospitals would have collapsed. What is the staff strength of FCT hospitals?

“The affected health workers salaries were stopped without any prior notice. The salaries for last month. This is a clear act of insensitivity and injustice to health workers.

“We demand immediate salary payment for all the affected health workers.

“Apologies letter to the affected health workers.

“The immediate resignation of the chairman of the service commission, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

“It is a three-day warning starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 8 am, and if within the space of three days (which is Friday, May 9, 2025), our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike after an appraisal,” he stated.