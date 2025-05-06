Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 6th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 6th May, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has approved the “Renewed Hope Nigeria First” policy, a strategic initiative mandating all federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to prioritise Nigerian goods, services, and know-how when spending public funds.

Naija News understands that the move is set to shift the focus of government spending towards supporting local industries and reducing reliance on imports.

The policy was unveiled by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who addressed State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

According to Idris, the directive is designed to place Nigeria at the center of every kobo spent by the government. “This puts Nigeria at the centre of every kobo the government spends,” Idris said.

He further revealed that an Executive Order will be issued within days to give the policy full legal force, ensuring its enforcement across all government activities.

The new policy is seen as a counterpart to the “America First” doctrine under former US President Donald Trump.

The “Renewed Hope Nigeria First” policy places a strong emphasis on local content and aims to foster economic growth by focusing on empowering Nigerian industries.

The policy requires that, unless a local option is unavailable, government entities must refrain from purchasing foreign goods or services.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to bury any ambition of ever ruling Nigeria.

According to Bwala, it does not seem God has destined Atiku to ever become the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with TVC, the presidential media aide urged the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to instead submit any contributions he has on making Nigeria better to Tinubu for implementation, so it can be on record that he did something good for the country.

Bwala warned that if Atiku insists on contesting the 2027 presidential election, it may not be good for his political career because the former Vice President has already lost many of his supporters.

Naija News reports that the presidential media aide also submitted that Atiku may no longer be the ideal candidate for the presidency, as some Nigerians are looking for a youthful candidate.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially released a comprehensive statistical report of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), revealing that more than 1.5 million candidates scored below the 200-mark threshold widely used by Nigerian universities for admission consideration.

According to the breakdown of the 1,955,069 results processed and released on Monday, only 420,415 candidates managed to score above 200. Even more striking, only 12,414 candidates—or just 0.63%—were able to achieve a score of 300 and above, placing them in the high-performance bracket.

Out of this top-tier group, just 4,756 candidates scored 320 and above, while another 7,658 candidates earned scores between 300 and 319.

The statement from JAMB also highlighted the performance of underage candidates permitted to take the exam under special consideration.

The Board has scheduled a press briefing where further clarifications will be made, and candidates will be able to access their results via dedicated portals after the address.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has countered the claim that the President has had no meaningful achievement since assuming power in May 2023.

Speaking on Monday during an interview with TVC, Bwala submitted that those who say President Tinubu has no achievements are either blind, deaf, or dumb.

He said this in response to a poser put to him by the anchor on the claims from some quarters that President Tinubu does not have any achievements to campaign on for 2027.

Bwala added that even opposition Governors acknowledge that the allocations to their states have increased since Tinubu became President, so much that they can deliver good governance to their people.

He listed that as a major and number one achievement of the President.

Naija News reports the presidential media aide listed other achievements to include an increase in foreign reserves, availability of student loans through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), road construction and other infrastructural projects, as well as fuel subsidy removal to make more funds available to the government.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has warned that Nigeria’s economy can no longer sustain electricity subsidies, urging Nigerians to brace for cost-reflective tariffs across the board.

Naija News reports that Adelabu spoke during a meeting with the Chairmen of Power Generating Companies (GenCos) in Abuja, where he also disclosed plans to settle part of the ₦4 trillion debt owed to the GenCos.

He, however, noted that the Federal Government remains committed to providing targeted subsidies for “economically disadvantaged Nigerians,” although he did not define what qualifies an individual for that category.

According to a recent report by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerians currently pay an average of ₦88.2 per kilowatt hour (kWh) while the actual cost stands at ₦116.18 per kWh.

This leaves a deficit of ₦27.97 per kWh, which is borne by the government as a subsidy.

Only 15 per cent of electricity customers, primarily those on Band A, are not benefiting from the subsidy.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of social media influencer and rights activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested VeryDarkMan (VDM) last Friday.

In a statement on Monday, Atiku noted that President Bola Tinubu’s government has established a disgraceful pattern of arresting dissenting voices of opposition to the government’s policies.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate further condemned the aggressiveness of security agencies towards opposition voices.

He warned that state-sponsored repression would affect the country’s democracy.

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, has expressed displeasure over her father’s entitlement mentality after a cash gift to him.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her social media page, said she enjoys surprising her father with late-night money transfers, so he wakes up to the alert and prays for her, motivating her to do more.

However, she became disappointed after her father failed to appreciate a generous Easter gift with his usual heartfelt prayers.

Lizzy said her father had messaged her earlier in the day, saying, “baby, how far na? Do Easter for your papa na”, but she pretended not to respond and waited until 2 a.m. to send him a “huge amount” of money, far more than her usual gifts.

The thespian said her father responded with just “thanks” instead of the usual prayers, and she was displeased with the action.

According to Lizzy, his father’s entitlement mentality made her decide not to surprise him anymore.

English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially said goodbye to the reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

This put an end to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 20-year spell at the club as his current contract with Liverpool is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

Having joined Liverpool’s Academy at the age of six, Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2016. Since then, he has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals, and played a pivotal role in a golden era for the club—collecting eight major honours, including this season’s Premier League title.

Addressing Liverpool fans directly, Alexander-Arnold expressed appreciation, urging them to continue celebrating the team’s successes and not let his departure overshadow a triumphant season.

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, took to her official 𝕏 page to celebrate after helping her team win the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was one of the brightest stars as she ensured that Paris FC defeated Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 on a penalty shootout.

The final, held at a packed Stade Gaston-Gérard in Dijon, ended goalless after 90 minutes of intense action. Both teams created chances but were denied by excellent goalkeeping and resolute defending.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Nnadozie emerged as the match-winner, making two crucial saves to hand Paris FC only their second-ever Coupe de France title.

Her commanding presence between the posts and sharp reflexes earned her widespread praise and cemented her status as one of the top goalkeepers in women’s football.

Celebrating the triumph, the 24-year-old Nigerian international took to the social media platform 𝕏 to share her excitement and gratitude.

Football pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta to make a concerted effort to bring Kevin De Bruyne to the North London side this summer.

Kevin De Bruyne, 33, revealed last month that he will part ways with Manchester City, after the end of the current season.

It has become apparent that the club has communicated to him that there will be no offer for a contract extension, allowing his current deal to run out at the end of June.

De Bruyne, who has played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success in recent years, is already attracting attention from overseas clubs, particularly in the United States.

However, he remains open to the possibility of continuing his career in England, which has heightened speculation about his next move.

O’Hara emphasized the importance of Arteta pursuing De Bruyne, stating that acquiring a player of his caliber could be transformative for an Arsenal squad that has struggled to clinch the Premier League title in the last three seasons.

