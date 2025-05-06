Tinubu’s Import Ban Will Protect Local Producers, Create Jobs – Senator Ndume

The lawmaker representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent directive restricting the importation of foreign-made products.

In a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, the former Senate Chief Whip praised the president’s decision, calling it a strategic policy shift aimed at revitalising the domestic economy.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the federal government has issued a directive mandating all ministries, departments, and agencies to prioritise Nigerian-made products and services in their procurement processes.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this policy update to journalists at the State House shortly after Monday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Idris, the directive aims to ensure that “Nigeria is at the centre of every kobo” spent by the federal government.

Responding to the development, Senator Ndume described the decision as a commendable step towards empowering local industries and strengthening the national economy.

He said: “It is heartwarming to hear that President Tinubu has taken this bold decision to ban imported goods that can be produced locally. This will be a major boost for indigenous businesses amid the slipping Nigerian economy.

“If implemented faithfully, it will shield our local producers striving to find their feet from being choked out of existence by established foreign investors who flood our market, unhindered, with goods that are cheaper and even substandard.

“With protection of local industries, there will be employment for our employable youths, the measure will also boost our Gross Domestic Product and the value of Naira will appreciate as there will be less strain on our foreign reserves, since the demand for foreign exchange by importers of such foreign goods would drastically reduce.”

Ndume further called on the federal authorities to consider introducing steep levies on select imported products to dissuade citizens from choosing them over Nigerian alternatives.