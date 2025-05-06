Tinubu Presents ₦1.78 Trillion FCT Budget For 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has presented the 2025 budget for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), totalling ₦1,783,823,708,309, to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

Naija News reports that the budget proposal was read on the floor by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in line with the provisions of Section 299 of the Constitution, which mandates that the legislative function of the FCT lies with the National Assembly.

In his letter to the National Assembly, President Tinubu outlined the key focus areas of the budget, which will prioritize investments in health, job creation, social welfare, and agricultural production.

The President, in the letter to the lawmakers also emphasized the government’s commitment to capital development within the territory, with a focus on improving infrastructure and public services.

A significant portion of the budget will be allocated to completing ongoing projects. According to President Tinubu, 85 percent of the capital component will be dedicated to these unfinished projects, while the remaining 15 percent will fund new initiatives.

Naija News gathered that the President appealed to the lawmakers to expedite the consideration and passage of the budget, stressing its importance in driving the development of the FCT and ensuring the effective delivery of services to residents.