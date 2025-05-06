Tinubu Govt Approves ₦750 Billion For Road Projects Nationwide

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has sanctioned a range of new and modified road initiatives valued at over ₦750 billion across various states.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, shared this information with State House reporters on Monday following the FEC meeting led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi indicated that the council has approved the modification of several projects inherited from previous administrations to better align with current budgetary constraints and available funding.

Notably, the rescoping of the Akure-Eta-Ogbese-Ekiti border to the Ikere-Ado-Ekiti road project, which traverses Ondo and Ekiti states, was among the significant approvals.

The original dual carriageway of 18.4km has been adjusted to 15km, with a revised cost of ₦19.4 billion.

In accordance with the FEC’s previous directive to reassess inherited contracts within the limits of available funding, the Ministry of Works has also modified the Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna road project.

Initially awarded for ₦105 billion, the 375km stretch has now been adjusted to encompass 82.4km along with six bridges, while maintaining the original budget.

Additionally, the Maiduguri-Monguno Road project in Borno State, which was awarded in 2018 as a 105km initiative, is now being executed in two phases.

The first phase, covering 30km, has been approved at a cost of ₦21 billion, while the second phase will be submitted to the FEC upon the completion of the first.

In Gombe State, the Cham-Numan segment of the Gombe-Yola highway in Adamawa has been re-evaluated and awarded a contract worth ₦9.25 billion for its initial phase.

Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) reviewed two significant health sector initiatives.

The first involved the endorsement of a report from a cabinet committee established to address the cholera outbreak of 2023.

The second health-related initiative sanctioned by the FEC was a substantial infrastructure enhancement at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi, aimed at facilitating its transition to a permanent location in Apir, Benue State.

In the energy sector, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced that the FEC has approved Nigeria’s inaugural National Integrated Electricity Policy.

The council also ratified a comprehensive National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy, as presented by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources obtained FEC approval for urgent repair operations on the Alau Dam in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This dam was linked to severe flooding that affected the state last year, and the new contract is intended to avert a recurrence of such a disaster.