Tinubu Gives Details Of Meeting With Governor Oborevwori And Oyebanji

President Bola Tinubu has said his meeting with the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, alongside the Ekiti counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, centred on meaningful discussions about the opportunities for sustainable growth in their states.

Naija News reports that Oborevwori, on Tuesday, arrived at the presidential villa at approximately 3:45 pm. This marked Oborevwori’s first encounter with President Tinubu since his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a post via his 𝕏 on Tuesday evening, Tinubu said his meeting with Oborevwori and Oyebanji was also about the critical challenges they are facing in their respective states.

Tinubu added that his administration remains committed to supporting and collaborating with state and sub-national governments to foster long-term development and growth throughout Nigeria.

He wrote, “Today, I met with the governors of Delta State and Ekiti State at the State House. We engaged in meaningful discussions about the opportunities for sustainable growth in their states and discussed the critical challenges they face.

“Our administration remains committed to supporting and collaborating with state governments and sub-nationals to foster long-term development and growth throughout Nigeria. I have long decided to take a bet on our dear country, Nigeria, and together, we must work tirelessly towards building a brighter future for all Nigerians. That is my Renewed Hope promise.”