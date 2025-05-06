There Is No Tinubu Administration, It’s Imperial Majesty – Adebayo

The former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said it would be wrong to describe the President’s regime as an administration.

Speaking with AIT on Tuesday, the SDP Chieftain stated that the President has been failing in sectors of the economy.

“We should talk about Tinubu’s presidency, not Tinubu’s administration because there is no administration going on. What you have is an imperial majesty in the presidency. Their eyes are not to the ground. Do not call them an administration, just call them presidency because they tookan oath of office that you are the president and they created a group who are in the state house. Beyond that they have not been ablt to creat an administration,” he said.

Adebayo added that, except for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some ministries, the government has failed to administer the economy. He faulted the student loan scheme, stating that the cost of schooling ought to be lowered for all citizens.

“Overall, they are not administering the economy, The economy is on a free fall. There are things they can do, which they should be able to do even with all the problems. They have not been able to write a single good budget. They have written two budgets now. The only difference is that the one that came after is worse than the one before.

“They are probing themselves regarding the refineries. They are not doing well in employment. I don’t agree with them on student loans because what you need to do is bring the cost of education down, and an average person will be able to go to school without needing a loan,” he added.