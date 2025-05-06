SSCE Ranking: I’m Fulfilling My Electoral Promises – Gov Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has said the state’s new ranking in national examinations confirmed his commitment to education.

Naija News reports that in the Standard Educational Performance Ranking of States in 2024 SSCE, from the National Examinations Council (NECO); Osun State was ranked number seven (7) out of thirty-six (36) States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), coming behind Lagos, Kano, Oyo, Benue, Ogun and Katsina States, with 29,101 candidates that obtained at least five credits including English Language and Mathematics out of 41,264, that sat for the exam.

Osun state achieved approximately 71% success, the first of its kind in the last eighteen (18) years.

A statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, noted that percentage success was also ranked along male and female candidates, with Osun State male candidates coming in 10th position nationwide, with 69.2% success, while the female candidates came 6th nationwide with approximately 72% success.

Governor Adeleke commended the Commissioner for Education and all team leaders and members in the education system for making this dream a reality, calling the new rating “a really good news for all Osun people“.

“I am elated that on a daily basis, good things, good news are happening to us as a state. I made that promise and now God and our team have made it possible. It is extraordinary to move from 33rd position to 7th within two years.

“But my real target is number One and it is possible. So our educational team should not rest yet. We must keep up the reforms. We must continue to innovate.

“Osun State University is thriving with our full support. University of Ilesa is growing so excellently and efficiently. Our polytechnics and College of Education are undergoing reforms to address all outstanding issues. We are multitasking to reposition Osun education for the better.

“We will soon resolve the issue of teachers’ recruitment. Our government is juggling so many issues together at the same time. We seek to avoid financial gridlock which can result without careful planning,” Governor Adeleke said.