‘Soludo Is Scared Of Me, And Ukachuku Became A Willing Tool’ – Valentine Ozigbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has stated that Governor Charles Soludo is scared of him contesting in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that Ozigbo, while featuring on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, affirmed the allegations that Soludo is funding Nicholas Ukachukwu to destabilise the APC in Anambra State.

Recall that on April 5, Ukachukwu emerged as APC’s governorship candidate following the conduct of the party’s primary election.

Ukachukwu clinched the party’s ticket with 1,455 votes, while Ozigbo secured 67 votes, and Edozie Madu and Johnbosco received 8 and 26 votes, respectively.

However, Ozigbo asserted that Soludo fears having him on the ballot, and Ukachukwu became a willing tool to destabilise the party.

According to him, Nicholas is not even qualified in the first instance to stand for the primary, and he will prove that in court.

He said, “Going from PDP to Labour, you can say it’s about me. I’m somebody who is careful and very purposeful in politics because I understand the importance of political leadership, because that’s the only thing we have to redeem ourselves as a nation.

“Therefore, I like to insist that things are done properly anywhere I find myself. And this is the reason why I was dismayed over the period from the delegate congress of APC we conducted in Anambra State and where, all of a sudden, we saw a delegate list of people not part of it.

“Look at what happened. Why did the other three candidates withdraw from the race? This was because they were frustrated. Just on the morning of the congress, another list emanated from nowhere, and at some point, they abandoned all other lists. Why not just allow a free and fair process?

“I lost the 2021 election to Soludo and I didn’t go to court or challenge him, so why am I fighting him? I’m aware that this is deeply unfair, and I think we are not doing ourselves any right by just folding our hands.

“My contention in court is to say Nicholas is not even qualified in the first instance to stand for the primary, and I will prove that in court while we go through the process.

“Yes, I made an allegation that Soludo has a hand in what is going on in APC. I say that authoritatively, and I know meetings are being held, but I can tell you that my intelligence is very strong.

“Here is the point: Soludo is scared of having me on the ballot, and Nicholas Ukachukwu became a willing tool. Over time, you will see this playing out. He became candidate, and over time, people are dissecting the APC, from chairmanship to ward chairmanship. Executives of the party from five local governments have abandoned the party to join others.

“This is why we need to draw the attention of Mr. President, that allowing this to fester will deeply weaken and hurt APC for a long time, and that’s why I need to protest.”