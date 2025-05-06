Six Killed As Terrorists Launch Fresh Attack In Plateau

At least six individuals have reportedly lost their lives in a recent assault by armed men on the Marit and Gashish communities within the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Tuesday revealed that the recent incident happened on Monday, May 5, resulting in numerous others being hospitalised.

According to Daily Trust, local sources disclosed that the assailants invaded the communities while the residents were asleep.

The executive chairman of Barkin Ladi, Hon. Stephen Pwajok Gyang, confirmed the occurrence in a statement issued by his press secretary, Mercy Yop Chuwang, noting that the victims were given a mass burial on Monday.

The statement indicated that the council chairman condemned the attacks and urged for proactive measures to avert further violence in the area and the local government as a whole.

“During a visit to those injured in the attack at the Barkin Ladi General Hospital, Hon. Pwajok expressed profound sadness and disappointment over the resurgence of violence in the area especially when the local government administration is working tirelessly to promote peace and stability.

“Hon. Pwajok acknowledged the efforts of vigilantes and security agencies in maintaining law and order, while urging them to be more proactive and vigilant in preventing further attacks. He emphasised that the cycle of violence must be brought to an end and called on all relevant stakeholders, including security agencies, community leaders, and residents, to join hands in promoting peace and security in Barkin Ladi,” the statement said.

The statement additionally expressed that the council leader sought divine comfort and tranquillity for the families and communities affected, while urging healthcare professionals to promptly address the health requirements of the survivors.

Security forces, including Operation Safe Haven, a task force dedicated to maintaining order in the state, along with the state police command, had not yet released a statement concerning the situation at the time of this report.

It is worth noting that the recent assault occurred just two weeks after similar incidents targeted communities in Bokkos and Bassa, between March and April 2025, resulting in the deaths of over 100 individuals, including women and children.

These attacks were also accompanied by reports of alleged shootings and poisoning of livestock in certain communities within Bassa, Riyom, and Mangu LGAs.