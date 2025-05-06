Senate To Hold Two-Day National Security Summit Amid Rising Insecurity

The Nigerian Senate has resolved to convene a two-day national security summit to discuss solutions to the escalating insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that this decision came after a motion was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ondo South, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Leading the debate, Senator Ibrahim highlighted the global nature of insecurity, citing the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as a key driver of instability.

He noted that these global tensions, compounded by issues between the Global North and South, have exacerbated food insecurity and hindered progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ibrahim further explained that the ongoing tariff war in America and the growing emphasis on the balance of power in global affairs have contributed to the emergence of a new world order.

“This new order reflects in immigration policies, visa cancellations by new regimes, and countries raising funds by selling citizenship — all of which fuel economic conflict and undermine globalization pursued over the last sixty years,” he said.

Ibrahim called for Nigeria to clarify its strategic engagement in international affairs, stressing that the Senate has a vital role in advising the executive to maximize national interest.

He warned that future global conflicts may not require traditional military confrontation but could be driven by growing economic wars. “The incredible growing economic war is gaining ground with destructive innovation in security globally,” he added.

Addressing the situation within Nigeria, Ibrahim described insecurity as “pervasive,” affecting both urban and rural areas, with banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, and other violent crimes on the rise.

He expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to securing the country but emphasized the need to strengthen military strategies, particularly through better intelligence support.

“Most military strategies and languages are no longer exclusive to the military. “There is a need for alternative language in military engagement as well as enhanced funding to advance the professional practices and respected tradition of the future military,” Ibrahim said.

To address these pressing issues, Ibrahim called for an “empirical fact-finding national security summit” to help devise far-reaching solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges.

The lawmaker representing Katsina South, Senator Mohammed Dandutse, seconded his call, citing the lack of intelligence sharing among security agencies as a major obstacle.

“Nigeria is blessed, we have no other country except Nigeria. We have to face these criminals squarely. No country succeeds except with peace and security,” Dandutse said, urging the judicious spending of resources allocated to security agencies.

However, some senators, including Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), argued that a security summit might not provide the necessary solutions.

Despite these objections, Senators Titus Zam (Benue North-West) and Abba Moro (Senate Minority Leader) expressed strong support for the motion.

After a voice vote, Senate President Godswill Akpabio confirmed that a majority of senators supported the proposal for a national security summit.

However, Akpabio suggested that the summit should last for two days instead of the three days initially proposed by Ibrahim.

The Senate then resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to organize the two-day summit, which will take place in Abuja. The event will include delegates from all levels of government, as well as traditional institutions.

In addition to the summit, the Senate urged the federal government to review and adjust the country’s security policies based on the outcomes of the summit.