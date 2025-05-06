Rivers: Senate Constitutes 18-Member Committee To Oversee Ibas’s Activities

The Nigerian Senate has established an 18-member committee to oversee the activities of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd.), in a bid to strengthen transparency and accountability in the state’s governance.

The committee is designed to ensure effective legislative oversight and maintain checks on the operations of the state government.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, was appointed as the chairman of the committee. The announcement was made by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, during the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Akpabio emphasised the importance of the committee’s role, stating that it is crucial for ensuring effective oversight and enhancing the transparency of governance in Rivers State.

“This committee will play a critical role in ensuring that the activities of the Sole Administrator are conducted with transparency and accountability,” Akpabio remarked.

The Senate President also indicated that the committee’s composition might be subject to review after further consultations. Members of the newly formed committee include Senators Adamu Aliero, Osita Izunaso, Osita Ngwu, Kaka Shehu, Aminu Abass, Tokunbo Abiru, Adeniyi Adebire, Sani Musa, Simon Lalong, Asuquo Ekpeyong, Adams Oshiomhole, Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party), Onyekachi, Idiat Adebule, Ide Dafinone, and Mohammed from Jigawa, alongside the Clerk of the Senate.

In his remarks, Akpabio urged the committee to commence its oversight duties without delay, stressing the urgency of their assignment.

He reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to upholding democratic processes and ensuring that governance in Rivers State is conducted in the best interests of the people.