Rivers Crisis: Eradiri Advises Fubara To Prioritize Peace And Reconciliation

The former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Udengs Eradiri, has called on the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to safeguard the ongoing peace process and avoid being misled by proxies or individuals with ulterior motives.

Naija News reports that Eradiri made this call amid rising tensions in Rivers State, following a controversial walkout by some women.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Eradiri emphasised that the governor must distance himself from “crisis merchants” and instead focus on intensifying efforts to foster reconciliation within the state.

Eradiri praised Governor Fubara for heeding his earlier advice to reconcile with his estranged predecessor and political benefactor, Nyesom Wike.

Although some Ijaw leaders had opposed his suggestion at the time, Eradiri expressed satisfaction that the governor ultimately embraced the idea. “I commend you for taking that step, which was vital for peace in Rivers State,” he said.

However, Eradiri stressed that for the reconciliation to succeed, Fubara must be cautious of individuals who thrive on conflict and offer insincere counsel.

“Those who tried to ethnicize the crisis without guiding you properly are the true enemies of Rivers State,” Eradiri remarked, adding that many who pretend to support Fubara may actually profit from the ongoing tensions and do not want the conflict resolved.

Reflecting on the political crisis that nearly led to Fubara’s impeachment, Eradiri pointed out that had the governor been allowed to fully implement the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu, the current situation could have been avoided.

“Thank God President Tinubu intervened through his emergency declaration, offering you a second chance. Please, don’t waste it,” he advised the governor.

Eradiri also condemned the recent walkout by pro-Fubara women during an empowerment programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), led by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The walkout was reportedly sparked by the presence of the wife of the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Theresa Ibas, as a representative at the event.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and threatens the fragile peace process,” Eradiri stated. He warned that actions like these could undermine the sincerity of Fubara’s reconciliation efforts and further deepen political divisions within the state.

In his concluding remarks, Eradiri called on Wike, suspended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and other stakeholders in Wike’s camp to forgive Governor Fubara and support the ongoing reconciliation efforts.