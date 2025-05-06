President Trump Declares Two New Holidays In America

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has declared that Americans will now observe two extra national holidays.

Naija News reports that Trump made the declaration in a post on his Truth Social platform late Monday.

The American President announced November 11 and May 8 as national holidays marking the end of World War I and World War II, respectively and the country’s victories during the wars.

He, however, clarified that the holidays would not involve time off work for federal employees.

“We won two World Wars, but we never took credit for it — Everyone else does! All over the world, the Allies are celebrating the Victory we had in World War II,” Trump wrote.

He criticized what he described as a lack of national recognition for these historic military triumphs.

“The only country that doesn’t celebrate the World War I and World War II is the U.S.,” he claimed. while emphasizing that the declaration would not involve time off work for employees.

“We will not be closing the country for these two very important Holidays, November 11 and May 8,” he added.

The White House has yet to issue a formal proclamation or provide details on how the holidays will be recognized at a governmental level and it is yet to be seen what legislative action would be taken to back up the President’s declaration.