One-Party-State: ‘All APC Wants Is To Win 90% Votes, Other Parties Can Share 10%’ – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is ‘desperate’ to become the dominant party that can win at least 90% of votes during elections.

Naija News reports that Sule stated this while reacting to the claims that Nigeria was gradually becoming a one-party state.

In a briefing with State House Correspondents following his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, May 6, the Nasarawa State Governor indicated that his visit was to address matters related to his state and the APC.

Responding to inquiries regarding the political climate in the country and the apprehensions expressed by certain opposition leaders about a potential shift towards a one-party system, Governor Sule maintained that the APC aims to be the leading party in Nigeria, focused on electoral success only.

He further asserted that the recent wave of defections, particularly towards the APC, reflects President Tinubu’s performance.

Sule said: “It’s a reflection of the performance of our party and the performance of Mr. President. Mr. President is carrying out a lot of reforms. We saw the first reforms.

“I don’t believe, by the slightest of imagination, that we are going to be a one-party state. If you look at it, no matter how successful we are, you know, even America, for instance, that have the Republican Party and the Democratic Party, you still have the Green Party and so many other political parties that you don’t hear about. So, the same thing with Nigeria.

“No matter what happens, there are people who are going to be in another party. Actually, we don’t even want Nigeria to be a one-party state. We just want to be the dominant party. We just want to be the winning party. We just want to be the party. If we can win 90% of the votes, okay, that’s it.

“The other parties can win 10% of the votes. So, it’s not about….. and I’m not being sarcastic. I’m just trying to be serious with you. There is no way we can be a one-party state. But every party wants to be the dominant party. Every party wants to win elections.

“Every party wants to be able to give back to society and to give back to the people. And I think that’s what our party is doing.”

On the President’s reforms, he said, “We saw one in the removal of the subsidy. We have seen one now in the power sector. In fact, one of the ones that interests me that we are doing is the one on skill acquisition and agriculture.

“So, when you are beginning to see a lot of these efforts, a lot of these reforms, nearly every reform will come with its ups and downs. You know, but the advantages of some of these reforms far outweigh the disadvantages. So, as a result of that, people who are happy with what they are seeing are the people who are returning to the party.

“So, I think the party is doing well, and for that reason, the President is also doing well. And that is the reason why people are joining.”