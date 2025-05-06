NYSC DG Urges Corps Members To Promote Cultural Integration

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has challenged Corps members posted to Katsina State to actively promote cultural integration as part of their service to the nation.

Naija News reports that Nafiu made the call during his visit to the Katsina NYSC camp, as part of his nationwide tour of NYSC formations.

In his address, Nafiu encouraged the Corps members to embrace the rich cultural heritage of the Katsina people, emphasizing the importance of understanding and respecting the customs and traditions of their host community.

He urged the youth to retain and uphold national values while integrating with their local environment during their service year.

Highlighting the significance of their service, Nafiu reminded the Corps members that they were fortunate to be among the millions of Nigerian youths selected for the NYSC programme.

“The NYSC has given you a platform to thrive, hence it is something that should be respected at all cost and be proud about,” he said.

The DG said, “Cultural integration is what we are here for. The beauty of diversity is the unique value of every society. Take time to learn the culture of Katsina State people.

“Learn your ways of being there. Integrate and take pride. Respect their values, religion, and culture. NYSC respects culture and values hence, there is a need for you to embrace and imbibe it as it is the core value of each society. Be security conscious, avoid night journeys.

“You have a role to play as the youth of this nation. Leave a legacy. Let your PPA remember you for good.

“Refrain from political involvement during your service year. Restrain from posting negative messages on your social media handles, in as much as you are free citizens of this country, note also that you are under an oath of the NYSC which you have to respect and abide by.”