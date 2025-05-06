North Alone Cannot Decide Who Becomes President In 2027 – Yakassai Counters Baba-Ahmed

Elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, has stated that it is impossible for the north alone to determine who becomes the next president of the country.

Recall that former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, recently declared that the North will soon define its political direction, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Baba-Ahmed had stressed that no politician can win the Nigerian presidency without support from the Northern region.

“No politician can become president without Northern support, making the region’s stance crucial to any aspirant’s success,” he had said.

However, speaking to Vanguard, Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to late President Shehu Shagari and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) argued that it is impossible for the north nor the south to determine who emerges as the country’s president.

He insisted that the presidential election is a national affair and no single region can determine who becomes the nation’s leader.

Yakassai said: “The presidential election is a national affair. Any presidential election is a national issue, the North alone cannot determine who becomes President; the South alone cannot make it. The South and North must come together with a formidable candidate to get it done.

“When I mean a formidable candidate, it means apart from someone with the popularity, he must have the financial clout. Elections in Nigeria now involve a lot of money. Unfortunately, people with money in Nigeria do not like to sponsor any candidate. You must have enough money to put yourself there but don’t rely on others.”

Emphasising his earlier position, Yakasai declared that though the North plays a critical role in the emergence of a president, it cannot make the decision alone.

The elder statesman said: “Like I said, the North alone cannot decide who becomes President in 2027 but it will play a very important role because of its numbers. Of course, other factors will make it possible for a presidential candidate to emerge and win elections in this country. Those factors include acceptability and support by the stakeholders.”