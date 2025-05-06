Nnamdi Kanu Admits Operating Illegal Radio Station, Inciting Attacks On Police – DSS Official Testifies

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday heard how the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, admitted to operating an illegal radio station and inciting members of the public to attack police officers.

Naija News reports that this revelation was made by an official of the Department of State Services (DSS), who served as the second prosecution witness (PW2) in Kanu’s ongoing terrorism trial before Justice James Omotosho.

The witness, identified as BBB, testified behind a screen provided by the court for his protection.

He explained that Kanu acknowledged his involvement in operating the illegal Radio Biafra, which broadcast on frequencies 102.1 FM and 88.0 FM, without the necessary license from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

BBB said Kanu admitted that the voice in the broadcasts, which included calls for attacks on police officers, was indeed his own.

“The voice in the broadcast was Kanu’s own,” he said, referencing a recording of the defendant’s incitement during a broadcast. He also pointed out that Kanu wanted the secession of the five South-East states, parts of Kogi and Benue states, from Nigeria.

The witness testified that he was assigned the duty of taking Kanu’s statement in July 2021, following a request from the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to investigate the IPOB leader’s alleged terrorism activities.

BBB informed the court that the statement-taking process was recorded on video. The prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), later presented a compact disc containing the video recording of the session, which was identified by BBB.

However, the defence team, led by Kanu Agabi (SAN), objected to the prosecution’s application to tender the AGF’s letter, the compact disc, and a certificate of compliance, arguing that the defence had not been provided with copies of these documents before the trial.

Agabi contended that it was the defendant’s right to receive all documents and materials the prosecution intended to rely on in the case.

Justice James Omotosho ruled in favour of the defence, stating that the defendant was entitled to all documents and materials the prosecution intended to use in the case.

The judge instructed the prosecution to serve all necessary documents on the defence in accordance with Section 36 of the Constitution, ensuring that Kanu’s right to a fair trial is upheld.

Following this ruling, Justice Omotosho adjourned the trial to May 7, allowing the prosecution to serve the defence with all necessary documents and for PW2 to continue his testimony.