New Electricity Tariff: Don’t Be Lazy – Omirhobo Blasts Adelabu

Human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, has condemned the federal government’s plan to increase electricity tariffs amid hardship and epileptic power supply.

Naija News reported that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, speaking during a meeting with the Chairmen of Power Generating Companies (GenCos) in Abuja, disclosed that the government would not be able to sustain subsidy for electricity.

According to him, citizens must pay the appropriate price for the energy consumed.

“We have to understand that our economy cannot sustain subsidies indefinitely,” he said.

Adelabu added, “Citizens must pay the appropriate price for the energy consumed.”

Reacting, Omirhobo questioned the rationale behind the planned tariff increase. He pointed out that the country’s energy sector needed transparency and not a new tariff.

“How do you expect Nigerians to pay higher tariffs on Electricity when the Presidential Villa, which is now spending 10 billion of taxpayers’ money to go for solar, cannot afford to pay its electricity bills?

“Don’t be lazy, put on your thinking cap. Press for the liberalisation of Nigeria’s electricity. Press for the development of competitive market structure and the improvement of regulatory frameworks. Press for the enhancement of transparency and accountability. Fight corruption. Invest in infrastructure by upgrading transmission and distribution to reduce power losses, improve efficiency, and increase the overall reliability of the electricity supply. Promote renewable energy sources,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.