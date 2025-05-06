Mikel Arteta Urges Arsenal To Give Everything Against PSG On Wednesday

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has urged his players to be more committed to their push for a comeback win against Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

At 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7, Arsenal will be at the Parc des Princes to overturn a 1-0 deficit. Ahead of the clash, Mikel Arteta expressed his enthusiasm and optimism as he urged his players to give everything.

“Excitement, goosebumps, wanting the day to arrive, [the feeling] of being very prepared, very convinced and knowing that the opportunity is to play in a Champions [League] final,” Arteta told ESPN.

“And when you get to that point, you have to give your life for it.”

Note that Arsenal will also benefit from the return of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who was unable to participate in the first leg due to suspension.

In preparation for Wednesday night’s match, UEFA has appointed referee Felix Zwayer to oversee the game, with assistants Robert Kempter and Christian Dietz joining him.

Harm Osmers will serve as the fourth official, while Bastian Dankert will be the video assistant referee, supported by Benjamin Brand.

Note that both teams enter this crucial Champions League matchup following domestic setbacks; Arsenal fell 2-1 to Bournemouth in the Premier League, while PSG also suffered a 2-1 defeat against Strasbourg in Ligue 1.