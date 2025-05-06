Labour Party Loses Reps Dennis Agbo, Chidi Obetta To PDP

The gale of defection of Labour Party (LP) elected officers in Enugu State continued on Tuesday as House of Representatives members, Chidi Obetta and Dennis Agbo, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that Labour Party’s 2023 governorship candidate in Enugu, Chijioke Edeoga, defected to the PDP.

Chijioke cited the political crisis at the national level of the party for his defection. Last Wednesday, the former coordinator of Peter Obi‘s presidential campaign organization in the state, Prince Emeka Mamah defected to the PDP.

Mamah defected along with the former spokesman of of Labour Party in the state, Titus Odoh.

On Tuesday, during plenary, Obetta who represents Nsukka/Igbpeze South federal constituency, announced his defection at the floor of the Green Chambers.

Also, Agbo, who represents Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, announced his defection during Tuesday’s plenary.

The two lawmakers cited the national leadership tussle of the party as their reasons for defection.

Recall that Enugu State Chairman, Martins Chukwunweike, while receiving Mamah and Odoh, disclosed that the party was expecting defection of four LP’s Reps members into the party.

“We are expecting as many bigwigs as still outside, but by next tomorrow, we are going to take in not less than four from the National Assembly,” Chukwunweike said.