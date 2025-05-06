Labour Party Is Now A Failing Enterprise, I Don’t Want To Be Part Of It – Ozigbo Faults Peter Obi Over Party Crisis

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has faulted the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over the party’s leadership crisis.

Naija News reports that in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, Ozigbo, who recently dumped the LP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the party is dying and he will not be part of it.

Ozigbo stated that Peter Obi failed to lead the party when he expected him to make moves to resolve the legal battle and leadership crisis rocking the party.

Ozigbo denied leaving the LP because Peter Obi did not protect his interests, stressing that his defection to the APC was triggered by the party’s lack of proper leadership.

The Anambra State politician maintained he has a civilised relationship with Peter Obi, adding that both of them are now focused on different political goals.

He said, “I had a problem with Labor Party, and by extension, I would expect Peter Obi to take certain preemptive steps to deal with some of these issues in Labor Party, which, for maybe, he has his reasons not to have handled the way I would have expected, but I don’t want to be part of what I can consider now a failing enterprise. I had to move on.

“I would expect Labor Party to be better handled, better led, than what I’m seeing.

“Peter Obi is in Labor Party having his competition around coalition, talking about 2027. Valentine Ozigbo is in APC talking about 2025. We have different objectives right now, and that’s why I had to take my own path.”