“Kwankwaso Is No Longer Active In Kano, He Is Trying To Join APC For Survival – Tinubu’s Minister

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Ata, has dismissed the political relevance of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano State politics.

According to Ata, Kwankwaso is no longer an attractive politician and is trying to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to maintain relevance.

Naija News reports the Minister stated this on Tuesday in Abuja when he paid a courtesy call on the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party’s national secretariat.

He added that Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano has waned significantly and that the red caps symbolic of his ‘Kwankwasiyya’ movement have all deserted him.

“Kwankwaso is no longer active in Kano. He is only trying to join the APC for survival. Even Mr. President has his grassroots records. He is no longer attractive or an alternative,” Ata said.

He added that the APC does not need Kwankwaso’s influence to win the 2027 election for President Bola Tinubu in Kano, warning that the former Governor’s return may create crisis in the APC.

On the reports that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf would follow Kwankwaso wherever he goes politically, Ata said he personally would not welcome the former governor back into the APC, unless directed by Ganduje.

“I was in the House of Assembly in 1999 when Kwankwaso was governor. I know him well. Unless our father [Ganduje] decides to accommodate him, we have no deal,” he said.

Speaking during the visit, Ganduje was more diplomatic in his submissions, saying Kwankwaso would be welcomed if he decides to join the APC.

He however agreed with Ata that Kwankwaso’s influence is not needed to win Kano for Tinubu in 2027.

The APC chairman described Kwankwaso as a “a stranded politician.”

“When a fish is running out of water, that’s exactly what is happening. If the water is drying, the fish has to find its way into the water. So that is what is happening.

“I will not say we are not ready to welcome him. When you see your son running to where he would get shelter and you are a big brother in a big home, I think it is morally right to accommodate him. A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Ganduje said.