Kano State Govt Directs All LGs To Contribute ₦670 Million For Emir Sanusi’s Vehicles

A report has alleged that the Kano State government has directed each of the 44 local government areas in the state to contribute ₦15,227,272.72, totalling ₦670m to the Kano Emirate Council.

The amount is said to be for the repairs and purchase of vehicles for the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

The directive, contained in a memo from the Ministry of Local Government, with reference number MLG/INSP/LGD/166T/6, dated March 25, 2025, was addressed to all the local government chairmen.

A palace official, who spoke to Punch, confirmed the authenticity of the memo.

“The company has already been contacted, and plans are in motion to bring in the vehicles and begin the restoration of the vintage ones,” the source disclosed.

According to the memo signed by the Director of Local Government Inspection, Abubakar S. Dabo, on behalf of the Commissioner for Local Government, the approved amount would be deducted from the State/Local Government Joint Account to repair two vehicles and supply four new vehicles to the Emirate Council.

The letter, with the caption, “Conveyance of Approval for the Release of Funds,” sighted by the aforementioned publication reads, “I am directed to convey government’s approval for the release of the aggregate sum of ₦670,000,000.00 at the rate of ₦15,227,272.72 per LGA from the State/Local Government Joint Account to repair 2 No. vehicles and supply 4 No. vehicles to the Kano Emirate Council through Sottom Snergy Resources Ltd as per below:

“Complete refurbishing of engine, body and interior of 1993 Fleetwood Cadillac limousine at N25 million and complete refurbishing and rebuilding of both engine, interior and complete body for Daimler D5 420 1998 at N25m.

“The new vehicles to be purchased are one Toyota Hilux pickup 2024 model at N98 million, one Toyota Hiace Bus at N98 million, one Toyota Land Cruiser VXR full option 2024 model at N268 million and one Prado 2024 model at N156m.”

The letter, which was also copied to the Auditor General, Local Government Audit, Kano State and all Zonal Inspectors, Ministry for Local Government, Kano State, directed them to ensure that all due procedures were strictly adhered to.