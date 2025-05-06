Tinubu Meets Delta Governor, Oborevwori

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The governor, on Tuesday, arrived at the presidential villa at approximately 3:45 pm, attending the meeting alone. This marked Oborevwori’s first encounter with President Tinubu since his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On April 23, 2025, Governor Oborevwori made history by becoming the first sitting governor of Delta State to abandon the PDP since 1999.

His defection was part of a larger shift in Delta, where his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, alongside Deputy Governor, Monday Onyeme, several commissioners, local government chairmen, and grassroots political machinery, all moved en masse to the APC following a closed-door meeting in Asaba. Okowa had served as the PDP’s vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The wave of defections in Delta follows similar realignments in Rivers and Cross River, which has significantly reduced the PDP’s stronghold in the region, leaving the opposition party with only ten governorship states.

There are indications that additional defections are expected in the coming weeks. Governors Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, Abba Yusuf of Kano, and the suspended Governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, are all reportedly in talks to join the ruling party.

The ongoing defections have left the PDP, Labour Party, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party grappling with internal crises.

The shifting allegiances and increasing number of defections to the APC have destabilized the opposition parties, leaving them in disarray as the political landscape continues to shift.