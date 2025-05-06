All Delta State PDP House Of Reps Members Officially Defect To APC

All Delta State House of Representatives members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, 6th May, 2025.

The defections were announced during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

The lawmakers in separate letters, cited the leadership challenges and internal crisis, both at the zonal and national levels of the PDP, for their decisions.

The affected members include Victor Onyemaechi Nwokolo, representing Ika North East/Ika South, Julius Gbabojor Pondi, representing Burutu, Thomas Ereyitomi, representing Warri North/Warri South/Warri South West, and Nicholas Ebomo Mutu, representing Bomadi/Patani.

Naija News recalls that the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, had two weeks ago, officially announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oborevwori moved to the APC along with his deputy, Monday Onyeme, his commissioners and major stakeholders in the PDP in Delta State.

A former Governor of the State and 2023 vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, also defected to the APC.

The two leaders and their supporters were subsequently welcomed to the APC in a mega rally in Asaba, Delta State, which Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and APC Governors, and several other party chieftains attended.