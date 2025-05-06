Jigawa Commissioner Returns ₦301 Million Ramadan Feeding Programme Funds

The Commissioner for Special Duties in Jigawa State, Auwalu Danladi Sankara, has reportedly returned ₦301 million in unspent funds to the state treasury after the completion of the 2025 Ramadan feeding program.

Naija News understands that this refund was announced during a state executive council meeting led by Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

This commendable action followed the allocation of ₦4.8 billion by the Jigawa State Government to the ministry for the feeding initiative, which covered all 27 local government areas and operated approximately 700 feeding centres.

The program, managed by a dedicated committee, reportedly provided meals to over 5,550 individuals daily throughout the 29-day fasting period.

The state executive council praised Commissioner Sankara’s decision, recognising it as a significant demonstration of accountability and fiscal responsibility.

It was gathered that at least 300 individuals were served in each of the 638 centres across 287 political wards in the state.

The initiative not only offered meals to those in need but also bolstered local farmers and businesses by procuring food supplies from within the state.

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that the airlifting of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise would begin on May 9, 2025.

The Commissioner responsible for Operations, Inspectorate & Licensing, Prince Anofi Elegushi, gave the update while briefing newsmen after a recent meeting of the NAHCON board with the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima.

Elegushi disclosed that all necessary preparations have been put in place in Makkah, Madinah, and various other cities to guarantee a smooth and trouble-free 2025 Hajj exercise.

He added that the airlift to Saudi Arabia is expected to be concluded by May 24, and the return journey is expected to commence by June 13, and conclude by July 2.

He said, “We have all of our accommodation intact in Makkah, Madinah, and other locations. They are ready to receive our pilgrims. We have secured enough bed spaces and paid for adequate feeding. We have picked May 9 for our first flight to Saudi Arabia, through Madinah. We intend to complete the airlift to Saudi Arabia by May 24 and begin the return journey by June 13, to conclude by July 2.

“All hands are on deck, and I can assure all Nigerian pilgrims that they are in safe hands. Adequate arrangements have been made for airlift in and out of Saudi Arabia. We have made provisions for over 40,000 pilgrims, including state officials, and 13,000 others from the tour operators.”