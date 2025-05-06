I Did Not Return ₦500 Billion To Delta Govt – Former Governor Okowa

The immediate-past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has described rumours of returning ₦500 billion to the state government as part of payment for the ongoing investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as false.

Naija News reports that this comes amid unconfirmed reports online that Okowa secretly returned over ₦500 billion to the Delta State Government in what appears to be a calculated move to avoid prosecution and reassert political influence.

According to rumours, the refund was made under the radar as part of a confidential arrangement aimed at staving off legal consequences and possibly negotiating a soft landing with anti-graft authorities.

However, Okowa, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeajirika, in an interview with Punch, dismissed the reports, stressing that his principal’s investigation with the EFCC has not been concluded.

He said, “It’s not true that my boss, Okowa, returned such money. EFCC is at liberty to do its job.

“He was invited and shown documents, and he (Okowa) responded. The EFCC has been coming to Delta State and inviting people for questioning.

“So, we believe that the investigation is still ongoing. It is when they conclude and establish a case that they can ask for a refund or go to court.

“It is not true about returning money to the Delta State Government or EFCC. I believe that investigation is still on and yet to be concluded”