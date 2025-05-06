Hansi Flick Reveals What Barcelona Must Do Against Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged his players to tighten their defense and adopt a more tactical approach as they face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg tonight, May 6, at 8 p.m.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Hansi Flick emphasized the need for a more disciplined performance following the 3-3 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou, where defensive lapses cost Barcelona a win.

“We must defend better and change a few things in our approach against Inter in the second leg. It’s vital that every player is engaged in our defensive responsibilities,” Flick said.

The German manager acknowledged that while Barcelona has displayed attacking flair, their defensive organization must improve to stand a chance against a resilient Inter side.

Flick also took a moment to praise 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal, who scored in the first leg and continues to impress with his maturity and technical brilliance.

“Lamine is a genius,” Flick remarked. “While we have exceptional individual talents like Lamine, it is the collective effort of the team that ultimately matters. We need every player performing at their peak for us to succeed.”

With a place in the Champions League final at stake, Barcelona will need to balance their attacking creativity with tactical discipline to overcome the Italian giants as Flick attempts to conquer Europe after several seasons of underachievement.