Full List: States To Experience Thunderstorms As NiMet Releases Three Days Weather Forecast

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted haziness and thunderstorms throughout the nation from Tuesday, May 6, to Thursday, May 8.

NiMet’s weather report, issued on Monday in Abuja, predicted a slight dust haze in certain areas of Katsina and Kano states during the forecast period on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that thunderstorms are expected in parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon and evening hours.

The North Central region is likely to experience sunny conditions with some cloud cover, along with a possibility of thunderstorms in parts of Nasarawa during the morning.

Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated in Kogi, Kwara, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory.

In the southern region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected, along with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in parts of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa States during the morning.

The agency also indicated that thunderstorms are likely to occur later in the day in parts of Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Abia, Imo, Bayelsa, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.

NiMet predicted cloudy skies on Wednesday with spells of sunshine over the northern States throughout the forecast period.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon or evening hours.

“In the North Central region, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Niger and Nasarawa States during the afternoon/evening hours.

“In the South, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon/evening periods, thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers and Delta States,” the agency said.

The NiMet forecasts that the northern region will experience sunny weather with intermittent clouds throughout Thursday.

In the North Central region, sunny conditions with some cloud cover are expected during the morning. However, thunderstorms are predicted to develop later in the day in areas including the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, and Nasarawa States.

Meanwhile, the southern region is likely to see cloudy skies with a chance of morning thunderstorms in parts of Delta and Bayelsa States.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are also anticipated later in the day across several states, including Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Lagos, and Bayelsa. The public is advised to exercise caution due to the presence of suspended dust particles, particularly those with respiratory conditions.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

‘Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision. Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees. Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” the report stressed.