DSS To Take Custody Of VeryDarkMan After EFCC, Police Interrogation – Source

New details have emerged revealing that Martins Vincent Otse, widely known online as VeryDarkMan, was apprehended through a coordinated effort involving the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The popular social media commentator was picked up last Friday at a bank located in Area 3, Abuja, over allegations linked to cyberstalking. Eyewitness accounts claim he was subjected to rough handling prior to being taken away by operatives.

Following the arrest, demonstrators gathered in Abuja to voice their displeasure, marching to the vicinity of the EFCC headquarters in Jabi.

The protesters carried placards bearing different messages, calling for his release and criticising what they termed suppression of dissenting voices.

A source within the security community confirmed to The Nation that: “It was a joint operation by the DSS, the police and the EFCC. There are several petitions against him. After interrogation by the EFCC, the police will do its own and then hand him over to the DSS. VDM has a long journey ahead of him. He is detained based on a warrant from the court.”

In a related development, it was gathered that the EFCC plans to release Otse on Tuesday, with his court arraignment expected to follow on Thursday.

The decision reportedly comes after public criticism over his detention, which many have described as an attack on freedom of expression.

Speaking with Vanguard, a top EFCC official explained that the delay in his release was due to procedural requirements: “VeryDarkMan remained in custody because he has not been formally arraigned in court.”