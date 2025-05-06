Drama, Confusion In Court As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Resumes

The trial of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), resumed on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja with scenes of courtroom drama, legal confusion, and emotional pleas marking the proceedings.

At the start of the hearing, the presiding judge raised concerns over a letter submitted by one Charles Ude, who claimed to be representing Kanu.

However, the IPOB leader and his legal team denied knowing Ude, with Kanu insisting that Kanu Agabi remained his legitimate counsel.

The judge also expressed dissatisfaction with the size of the defence team, capping the number of lawyers allowed to 16 out of the 26 listed. He warned that the court might resort to virtual proceedings if decorum was not maintained.

“I don’t want to be pushed to take the case virtually; we have the facility,” the judge cautioned.

Court Excuses Woman Accused of Recording Proceedings

In a related development, the court revisited an earlier incident involving one Favour Kanu, who was accused of illegally recording court proceedings and posting them online.

Kanu, in an emotional appeal, asked the judge to pardon her, saying, “I owe them an apology,” while referencing biblical teachings.

Favour explained that she did not realise the court was in session and stopped recording once she was cautioned.

In response, the judge excused her from the next three sittings but reiterated the importance of courtroom order. “We must do things properly. Justice will be done,” he stated.

Prosecution Objects to Release of Evidence

Lead prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), raised objections to a defence motion seeking the release of certain exhibits, agreeing only to the release of non-perishable items.

During the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness, identified only as AAA, Kanu’s lead counsel, Agabi, queried the witness on his knowledge of the charges. The witness admitted to knowing little about several of the terrorism-related allegations that had already been struck out by the court.

Agabi pointed out that some of the previously dismissed charges included disruption of elections and attacks on federal property.

In re-examination, Awomolo asked what the witness understood by “agitation” in the context of Kanu’s actions. The witness said Kanu was advocating for the secession of part of Nigeria.

As proceedings continued, a second prosecution witness, identified as BBB, began giving evidence.