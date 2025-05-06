“Deliver On Campaign Promises To Nigerians” – Mulade Tells President Tinubu

Prominent Niger Delta environmental and human rights activist, Sheriff Mulade, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stay focused on fulfilling his campaign promises rather than being swayed by political praise singers and opportunists.

Mulade emphasised that the president is yet to deliver on the pledges made during the 2023 general elections and warned that premature endorsements and sycophantic support were serving personal interests rather than advancing national development.

In a statement released on Monday, Mulade, who holds the traditional title of Ibe-Sorimowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, criticised what he described as insincere endorsements being fuelled by personal motives rather than the nation’s progress.

“It is imperative to state that the President is barely two years in office and has not delivered on his electioneering promises. Yet, he is being distracted by individuals promoting selfish interests rather than focusing on the needs of the masses,” he said.

“Praise singing and mischievous endorsements by political jobbers are not helping Mr. President—they are distractions he does not need at this time,” he added.

Mulade issued a strong appeal to political figures, urging them to steer clear of pre-2027 electioneering and to instead concentrate on supporting effective governance.

“I appeal to highly placed Nigerians to stop distracting Mr. President. These distractions are aimed at protecting their positions and contracts at the expense of national development,” he stated.

He emphasised the importance of prioritising the welfare of Nigerians and putting the nation’s interests above individual aspirations.

Mulade also advised President Tinubu to remain steadfast in pursuing his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a focus on tackling urgent national issues including insecurity, economic difficulties, governance lapses, and the marginalisation of the average citizen.

“It is worth noting that President Tinubu does not need these distractions or political endorsements to be re-elected—what he needs is to deliver on his campaign promises to Nigerians,” Mulade concluded.