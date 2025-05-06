Dangote Reveals Those Trying To Sabotage Tinubu’s Economic Agenda

The founder of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has claimed that some major oil marketers and traders are bent on frustrating President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking to State House journalists after a meeting with the president in Abuja on Monday, he lamented that some forces were trying to sabotage Tinubu’s attempts to restructure the country’s economy.

The billionaire had earlier lamented that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery.

Responding to inquiries about his statement on being determined to fight cabals in the oil sector to a standstill, Dangote clarified that his comments were not related to the new leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

He said the new leadership at NNPC has so far been supportive in addressing the company’s needs.

Dangote explained that the cabals he referred to are “some major oil marketers and traders” who were bent on “frustrating the efforts of President Tinubu” in revamping the nation’s economy.

He praised the President for assembling a capable leadership team at NNPC, emphasising the appointments of Bayo Ojulari as group chief executive officer (GCEO) and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman.

The business magnate further noted that he visited the president to commend him for forming such a highly skilled and professionally competent team, which he described as being well-qualified to elevate NNPC to a greater height.

“We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability,” he said.

Dangote also said that the recent activities and structural reforms initiated by NNPC signify a renewed emphasis on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

“The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism,” he added.