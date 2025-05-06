CUPP Blasts Presidency For Denying Nigeria’s High Poverty Rate

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has charged the federal government to activate policies that would address the nation’s increasing poverty rate.

The National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said the World Bank report on the poverty rate in Nigeria calls for a quick intervention and not denial.

In a statement he released to newsmen in Lokoja, on Tuesday, Ameh said the World Bank‘s report painted a grim picture of poverty’s grip on Nigeria.

“This alarming statistic is compounded by the World Bank’s April 2025 report, which paints a grim picture of poverty’s grip on the nation.

“The report reveals that 75.5% of rural Nigerians and 41.3% of urban dwellers live below the poverty line, with over 54% of the population—approximately 120 million people—struggling to survive in abject poverty,” he said.

The CUPP National Secretary stressed that Nigeria’s high poverty rate was caused by heavy reliance on oil, unproductive economy and infrastructure deficit.

“The roots of this crisis are deeply structural. Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil exports has left its economy vulnerable to global price fluctuations, while persistent inflation erodes purchasing power.

“Low job creation, particularly in non-agricultural sectors, stifles economic mobility, and chronic underinvestment in education and infrastructure perpetuates a cycle of poverty,” he stated.

Naija News reports that Ameh said denial from the Presidency cannot fix the problem. He called for comprehensive reforms to stem the tide.

“These systemic issues demand comprehensive reforms, yet the government’s response has often been inadequate, with the Presidency seemingly in denial about the severity of the situation.

“The world Bank’s findings should serve as a wake-up call. The fact that 75.5% of rural dwellers now live below the poverty line underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions in rural areas, where access to basic services like healthcare, education, and clean water remains almost nonexistent.

“Urban poverty, while less severe at 41.3%, is equally concerning, as rapid urbanization strains city resources and fuels inequality. The high poverty rate among children is particularly alarming, as it threatens to entrench intergenerational poverty, with malnourishment undermining physical and cognitive development,” he noted.

He urged the government to withdraw from giving excuses and kick off actions that would reverse the trend.

“By addressing structural inefficiencies, valuing the contributions of its brightest minds, and prioritizing the well-being of its children, Nigeria can chart a path toward sustainable development. The time for excuses has passed—action is needed now to restore hope and dignity to millions of Nigerians,” he added.