Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Named In Portugal Under-15 National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the first son of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, has been included in Portugal’s Under-15 national team squad for the first time in his fast-rising career.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced the inclusion of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 14, in the squad earlier today, May 6.

Ronaldo Jr., currently playing for the Al-Nassr youth team in Saudi Arabia, has quickly made a name for himself in the youth football ranks. His inclusion in the Under-15 national team is seen as a significant milestone in his development as a player.

The squad has been assembled in preparation for the 7th Vlatko Marković International Tournament, which is set to take place in Croatia from May 13 to 18.

Portugal Under-15 will face a tough challenge in the tournament, where they will compete against teams from England, Japan, and Greece in the group stage. The tournament provides an excellent platform for young talent like Ronaldo Jr. to showcase their skills on an international stage.

With the eyes of the football world watching, this tournament will be an important moment in Ronaldo Jr.’s early career, as he looks to make his mark on the international football scene.

Note that Cristiano Jr.’s inclusion in the Portugal under-15 squad is coming barely three years after signing his pro contract with his father’s current club, Al Nassr.