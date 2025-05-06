Coalition Is Not Tinubu’s Problem – Adebayo

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said President Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated through a coalition.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said Tinubu knew all the people involved in the coalition move and cannot be moved by their efforts.

In an interview with AIT on Tuesday, the former presidential candidate said what should worry the President is the resentment of Nigerians towards his government.

“The president is politically savvy enough to know that coalition is not his problem. He knows the people in the coalition. They are all friends. There is hardly anyone you would find in the coalition who you will not find 10,000 pictures of them with the president when they are together.

“The real thing the president should worry about is the resentment of the people and the problems that the people are facing in reality. It is not the coalition that has been putting pictures all over. If you go to Asokoro, you will see picture of the president already dancing ahead of 2027. So that one is not put there by coalition. If you go to many places in Abuja, if you go to Lagos, you will see many billboards of President Tinubu put by political contractors while people are hungry,” he said.

The SDP chieftain added that nothing is exciting about a coalition. He said Nigeria’s fortune would not be achieved through a coalition. He stated that only good governance can prevent President Tinubu’s defeat in 2027.

“There is nothing exciting about the coalition, except that the government is not governing. The coalition is a mix of people who want to take advantage of the vulnerability of the president because he is not governing the country well.

“The real thing that will upset the president in 2027 is the genuine anguish of the Nigerian people. The fortune of Nigeria will not fall by coalition. The fortune of Nigeria will fall by political class having an greement with Nigerian people. The only thing that can save President Tinubu between now and 2027 is to stop all of this politics and focus on governance,” he added.