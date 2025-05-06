Champions League: Barcelona Not Scared Of San Siro — Dani Olmo Tells Inter Milan

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo expressed confidence ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg clash against Inter Milan at San Siro.

Ahead of the Champions League match which will kick off at 8 p.m. later tonight, Dani Olmo emphasized that his team’s previous victories in famous stadiums, such as Santiago Bernabeu, Metropolitano, and Signal Iduna Park, serve as inspiration rather than intimidation.

In a pre-match press conference on Monday, Olmo reflected on the significance of this moment for Barcelona, stating, “It’s been six years since Barça reached the semi-finals and ten years since we last made it to the final. We are excited and prepared for this challenge.”

He acknowledged the importance of home advantage in football but reassured that the team is focused and ready to perform, “We have experienced success in tough environments, and that only motivates us further.”

Recall that the first leg of the Champions League semi-final ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Camp Nou, setting up an enticing second leg.

Positive news has also emerged regarding Lautaro Martinez’s fitness ahead of the match. The Inter Milan forward, who faced doubts about his availability following an injury in the first leg, has made a remarkable recovery and is expected to play.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Martinez has been confirmed fit for tonight’s clash at San Siro after an accelerated rehabilitation process.

He participated in training, completing shooting and sprint drills without any discomfort, indicating his readiness. He was also spotted training alongside Marcus Thuram in attacking drills under coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Milan will be missing defender Benjamin Pavard due to an ankle injury, but otherwise, the team is largely intact. Coach Inzaghi may opt to maintain the same starting lineup as in the first leg, with Yann Bisseck stepping in defensively.

With Martinez potentially starting alongside Thuram, their dynamic partnership could pose significant challenges for Barcelona’s defense, which has shown vulnerabilities in recent matches.