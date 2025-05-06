Buhari Consoles Boss Mustapha Over Sister’s Death

Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed his sorrow over the passing of Charity Mustapha, the sister of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Buhari, who is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom, said he learned of Charity’s death following a lengthy illness, which deeply saddened him.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari commended her strength and resilience during her illness, remarking that ‘this loss creates an irreplaceable void’.

The statement reads: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the demise of Charity Mustapha, Boss Mustapha, former Secretary to the Government, SGF’s sister.

“The former president, now on a vacation in the United Kingdom, UK, said he received the news of the passing of Charity after a prolonged illness with great sadness.

“He praised her strength and resilience in the period of her sickness, saying that ‘such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled.”

“He said the warmth and kindness for which she was known and with which she treated everyone would always remain in the hearts of her family and all those who met her one way or the other.

“She would forever be remembered with respect and affection by all who knew her. May you and your family find the strength and fortitude to endure this grievous loss’, he concluded,” the condolence message added.