Judge Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s In-Law To Vacate Courtroom

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a sister in-law to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Favour Kanu, to vacate the courtroom.

Naija News reports that Justice Omotosho barred Favour from witnessing further proceedings after discovering she was live-streaming the court’s proceedings via her social media platform.

The judge, who barred her from three subsequent court sittings, said he would have cited her for contempt of court, but listened to appeals from the defence lawyer, Kanu Agabi.

Justice Omotosho invited Favour to the front of the court and asked her what informed her action.

He said, “I want to hear from her. Were you not the one that I took your phone?

“I did not give order to forfeit that phone. I don’t know if she might be a wife to my brother (Nnamdi Kanu).”

She apologised and promised not to do the same again.

Recall that the Federal Government is prosecuting Nnamdi Kanu for alleged terrorism.

In other news, a prosecution witness on Friday informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, would soon be extradited from Finland to Nigeria to face trial over his involvement in the agitation for Biafra.

The witness, identified as PW-AAA, a Department of State Services (DSS) operative who arrested Nnamdi Kanu in a Lagos hotel in 2015, disclosed this during cross-examination by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

PW-AAA’s real identity was withheld for security reasons.

The witness confirmed that no weapons were found on Kanu or the woman arrested alongside him. However, he claimed that the nature and volume of the materials recovered, including electronic gadgets and documents linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could suggest intentions beyond ordinary use.