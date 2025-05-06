BREAKING: ‘He Shunned Invitations’ – Finally, EFCC Reveals Why VeryDarkMan Was Arrested

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed why it’s operatives arrested social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Naija News reports that the EFCC made this known in a statement on Tuesday on its social media handles .

Recall that Otse was reportedly arrested last week at a Guaranty Trust Bank branch in Abuja by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

In a statement on 𝕏, the EFCC disclosed that it arrested VeryDarkMan over a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him.

The Agency stated that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of VDM against its operations.

According to the EFCC, while such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks.

The statement read: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in the exercise of its mandate of tackling economic and financial crimes, invited Martins Innocent Otse owing to a series of petitions bordering on sundry issues of alleged financial crimes raised against him. He refused to show up in spite of several invitations sent to him through his known addresses and medium of communication. The petitions pertain to grave allegations of financial malfeasance which cannot be ignored by the Commission.

“It is needful to admit that the Commission is aware of several unguarded attacks of the suspect against its operations. While such conduct is condemnable, his arrest was not informed by such attacks. The relevant law enforcement agency will be allowed to look into them.

“The EFCC has a lawful right to hold Otse in custody like any other suspect being investigated by the Commission. The appropriate Remand Order was obtained in this regard. He has been offered an administrative bail and would be released after fulfilling all the bail conditions.

“The Commission appreciates the interest of Nigerians in its operations. The passion, enthusiasm and torrential reactions to all of its activities are welcome. However, insinuations about its motive in carrying out its assignment should no longer continue. The EFCC should be allowed to do its job without fear or favour. As soon as investigations are concluded, charges will be filed.”