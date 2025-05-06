Bayelsa Police Arrest Killers Of Gov Diri’s In-Law, Two Others

The Police in Bayelsa State have arrested the suspects responsible for the killing of 50-year-old Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha, in-law to Governor Douye Diri, and two others, the Paramount Ruler of Kalaba Community, HRH Kolibo Amabelimo, and Samuel Oburo.

Naija News reports that the victims were murdered in the Kalaba community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, in what has been described as a shocking act of violence.

The police confirmed yesterday that the killings were allegedly carried out by three individuals, including Gideon Atama (32), Bethlehem Nwanlia (49), and Clever Ovo (33).

Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, during a media session in Yenagoa, revealed that while one suspect, Perekebi Nwanlia, is deceased, Gideon Atama and Bethlehem Nwanlia remain at large.

Idu further confirmed that Clever Ovo, who is in police custody, has confessed to being part of the notorious Endurance Amagbein gang.

“He (Clever Ovo) has confessed that they were members of the notorious Endurance Amagbein gang,” Idu said, emphasizing the gang’s criminal activities in the region.

The Commissioner of Police noted that the leader of the Endurance Amagbein gang is currently wanted by the Nigerian Army for his alleged involvement in the killing of 16 soldiers at Okuama community in Ughelli South, Delta State, in 2024.

In a related development, Gideon Atama, another gang member, was reportedly arrested with a mobile phone and dressed in an army camouflage uniform.

Upon inspection, police discovered pictures of various rifles and voice notes documenting previous criminal operations. The police also uncovered evidence suggesting the gang’s involvement in the vandalisation of installations and facilities in the region, including the mention of sponsors of their activities.

In another significant operation, police attached to the Labrado Security houseboat at Igbikiba in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area arrested a 200-year-old boat captain, Danile Williams, who is allegedly involved in pipeline vandalism.

Williams is accused of participating in a recent attack on the Tebedaba-Brass trunkline at Lakosogbene community, also in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.