Are Your Lives Better Today? Utomi Asks Nigerians

A Labour Party chieftain, Patrick Utomi, has said Nigerians are suffering more under the current administration than they were before the last election.

Naija News reports that the Professor of Political Economics, Utomi, said this while reacting to a statement from the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina stated at an event that Nigerians are poorer under the current administration than they were in 1960.

Reacting through his 𝕏 handle, Professor Utomi noted that lives have been miserable for most families and children.

“We thank AfDB President. Adesina for reminding us our people lived better in 1960, given today’s GDP per capita. The key question in democracy is, are you better than at the last election? All live for their children to be better off, but our children know more misery than our parents,” he said.

The former presidential candidate condemned the poor management of the nation’s funds while the citizens move into poverty. He stated that Adesina did not demarket Nigeria by putting the data out.

“Still, our politicians walk with a swag and spend public money like drunken sailors while poverty degrades the land and a slow-flow civil war, called all kinds of names like banditry, dehumanizes the people. Between 1960 and now was an oil boom. And they call truth demarketing,” he stated.

He added that the inability of politicians to think about development was responsible for ethnic politicking.

“The failure to think development and have a plan to move people out of misery has driven the politics of the unthinking politicians to centralize identity politics and elite bargains that place progress in the back burner and spread hate as a motif force of their survival,” he added.