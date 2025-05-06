APC Chieftain, Agbaje Opposes Imposition Of Governorship Candidate For 2027 In Oyo

A former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Akeem Agbaje, has vowed that party members will resist the imposition of a candidate in the state for the 2027 elections.

Speaking in Ibadan, the state capital, during an interview on Monday, Agbaje criticised the party leadership for the mistakes made in the 2023 elections and cautioned against repeating them in 2027.

Agbaje lamented that the APC’s failure to reclaim the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 was largely due to the imposition of a particular candidate by the party’s leadership. He stressed that this would not be tolerated again in the upcoming elections.

“A united APC will resist the imposition of a governorship candidate on the party in this state,” Agbaje declared.

He also raised concerns about a particular candidate who, according to reports, has been circulating claims that the leadership of the party in Abuja has endorsed him as the APC’s flagbearer for the 2027 election.

Agbaje emphasised the importance of grassroots engagement and urged all aspirants to work for the support of the people rather than relying on imposed endorsements or buying their way into the race.

“Do what others are doing. Don’t wait to be imposed or don’t wait to buy the ticket. Do what others are doing. We are making that case at the national level,” he said.

He further criticised the alleged candidate, stating that the individual had failed to identify with the grassroots, warning that such an imposition would lead the party to another round of failure.

Agbaje reiterated his belief that the party must remain supreme, with members working collectively for its success. However, he added that the party must also do the right thing by selecting a candidate who is widely accepted by the community.

“History has taught us that the party, too, must do the needful by picking a candidate that is largely acceptable to the community,” he said.

Agbaje stressed that the people of Oyo are tired of the PDP-led administration and that it was up to the APC to get its act together and present a candidate that resonates with the people.

On the issue of security, Agbaje commended the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration for its efforts in reducing insecurity in the state.

“Let me commend him (Makinde) on the issue of security. As far as I’m concerned, he is doing very well, because apart from the normal localized crimes, we don’t have any major crimes in the state,” Agbaje noted.

Agbaje also raised concerns about the ongoing fire incidents in markets across the state, attributing them to congestion in both old and new markets. He called for the expansion of these markets to reduce overcrowding and improve business operations.

“All the markets are filled up. Every market in the state is filled up. That’s why they have fire incidents,” Agbaje explained. He urged the government to take action by expanding the markets, such as Aleshinloye and Gbagi, which are currently overcrowded.

“The government should create an enabling environment that allows people to do their business. There is a need to extend those markets,” Agbaje concluded