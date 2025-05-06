Amaechi: Tinubu May Not Contest In 2027 – APC Chieftain Makes Daring Assertions

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State and a close associate of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has expressed that President Bola Tinubu might not pursue a candidacy in the 2027 presidential election.

Eze noted that the upcoming election could bring unexpected developments, particularly if the United States discloses the purported file concerning the President.

He further asserted that the former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is a suitable contender to oppose President Tinubu in the 2027 race.

Eze mentioned that he receives daily inquiries from Nigerians regarding Amaechi’s political aspirations and direction as the 2027 election approaches, specifically concerning his potential candidacy.

In a statement shared with the media, Eze highlighted that many are eager to know whether Amaechi intends to run for President in 2027 or what his political plans are for that year.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the now-defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) remarked, ‘Nigerians are reaching out to understand Amaechi’s interests, as the current administration appears indifferent to the nation’s challenges.’

“A government whose focus is to manipulate the process to retain power in 2027 has failed.

“The wobbling economy, hunger and starvation, insecurity and violent killings and other heinous crimes perpetrated on a daily basis should give any responsible government a sense of concern.

“But despite the mounting challenges, the presidency is plotting to retain power by all means. That is not how leadership works. It is not a democracy.

“So, Nigeria needs direction and is understandable why people are calling on Amaechi to take action,” Eze noted.

He added: “Of a fact, Amaechi remains a pride to Nigeria and his public service records make him an ideal Presidential material and Nigerians quite understand that.

“The likes of Amaechi are needed in the scene in order to assuage the suffering and rescue Nigeria from her present precarious State. Amaechi would sacrifice anything to make Nigeria work.

“2027 will be full of surprises. Tinubu may not be in a position to even stand the election he plans to manipulate if the USA lives to her billing and releases the alleged file on Mr. President.

“Ordinarily, the failure of his government, which stares us all in the faces, inhibits the president from thinking of reelection.”