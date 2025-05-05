You Spoke Like Peter Obi – Presidency Tells Adesina

The Presidency has said Akinwumi Adesina spoke like a politician, particularly Peter Obi, for comparing the nation’s current economic outlook to that of 1960.

Naija News reported that the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) condemned the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu‘s government, noting that Nigerians have been poorer than they were in the 1960s.

In response, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, told Akinwumi that he made false claims.

In his first response, Onanuga did not include the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Obi, in refuting Adesina’s statements.

But in a letter response, he tagged ‘correction’, the President’s spokesman said the AfDB President spoke like Obi for making unverified claims.

The statement read in part: “No objective observer can claim that Nigeria has not made progress since 1960. Today, as we await the NBS’s recalibration of our GDP, we can comfortably say without contradiction that it is at least 50 times, if not 100 times, more than it was at Independence.

“Adesina spoke like a politician, in the mould of Peter Obi and did not do due diligence before making his unverifiable statement.”