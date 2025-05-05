Wale Edun Denies Awarding ₦13 Billion Projects Without Following Due Process

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has denied awarding some contracts worth ₦13 billion without following due process.

The Minister made the denial in a statement on Monday by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga.

Naija News understands that an online publication had accused the Minister of conniving with the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, to award the contracts between February and June 2024.

In response, Edun said the allegation was unfounded and targeted at tarnishing his image and that of the Permanent Secretary.

He insisted that all contracts awarded under his leadership, including that of the Presidential Initiatives on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi CNG), were done in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and other relevant laws and regulations.

The statement described any insinuation of corruption or irregularities as claimed in the publication as baseless and without merit and urged the public to disregard it.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Finance has been drawn to an online publication – Akelicious, insinuating that the Ministry under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya has awarded some contracts to the tune of N13 Billion Naira between February and June 2024 without following due process.

“The Ministry wishes to unequivocably state that at no time were such contracts awarded without due process. These claims are not only unfounded but also malicious, aimed at not only tarnishing the reputation of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, but also to cause distractions to the ongoing initiatives embarked upon by the Ministry in revamping the nation’s economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration

“The Ministry further wishes to state that all contracts awarded from February to June 2024 including that of the Presidential Initiatives on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi CNG) and by extention other contracts till date were done in accordance with the Public Procurement Act and other relevant laws and regulations. Any insinuation of corruption or irregularities as claimed in the publication is baseless and without merit.

“The Ministry is committed to transparency and accountability in its operations, as evident in the efficient management of the national economy. It also recognises the role of the media in ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance and thus, urges the media to always cross check all information before going to the press as it will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organization that seeks to damage its reputation through false and malicious publications.

“We urge the public to disregard this publication and be rest assured that the Ministry is working diligently to implement the President’s economic reforms and improve the lives of Nigerians.”