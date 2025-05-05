Venues For President Federation Cup Semis Confirmed, Ahmed Musa To Play Unity Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has officially announced that Lagos and Abuja will host the 2025 Men’s President Federation Cup Semi-finals.

The 2025 Men’s President Federation Cup Semi-finals are set to take place on Wednesday, May 21.

The first semi-final will be held at Bwari Stadium in Abuja, featuring a clash between Abakaliki FC and Ikorodu City.

The second semi-final will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos, where Kwara United will go head-to-head against Rangers FC.

The champions of the President Federation Cup will not only earn the prestigious trophy but will also secure a spot to represent Nigeria in the next season’s CAF Confederation Cup. Additionally, the third-placed team in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) will join them in this continental competition.

Note that El-Kanemi Warriors claimed the title in the previous edition of this historic tournament.

In other news, Kano Pillars have confirmed the inclusion of star player Ahmed Musa in the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming Unity Cup invitational tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in London from May 26 to May 31, 2025.

The four-time NPFL champions announced Musa’s inclusion in the squad through their official account on X earlier today, May 5.

The club wrote, “Captain Ahmed Musa is set to lead the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup 4-Nations Tourney from May 26–31, 2025, at Brentford Stadium, London.

“Musa has been in top form for Sai Masu Gida, with 8 goals and 2 assists in the ongoing NPFL25.

“Congrats, Skippo!”

The Unity Cup will feature four teams, including the Super Eagles, the Black Stars of Ghana, the Reggae Boys of Jamaica, and the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago.

The tournament will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford on Tuesday, May 27.