Valentine Ozigbo: Soludo Cannot Fund Ukachukwu, They Are Not On The Same Level – APGA

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not exist in Anambra State.

The Party stated this while reacting to claims by the aspirant of the APC, Valentine Ozigbo that the governor of the state, Charles Soludo is sponsoring the APC candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, to weaken the party.

Ozigbo, the runner-up to Ukachukwu in the APC governorship primary held in April, during a television interview, was quoted as saying Soludo was funding Ukachukwu to weaken the APC.

However, speaking via a statement on Sunday, APGA, through its National Coordinator of Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, described Ozigbo’s comments as desperate.

Obigwe said Ozigbo is the architect of his own political misfortune and should blame himself for making wrong political calculation and moves.

The statement reads, “We laughed uncontrollably when we watched Valentine Ozigbo latest Channels TV interview. In the interview, he falsely accused Governor Soludo of funding Ukachukwu to weaken APC.

“The truth is that there is nothing to weaken in Anambra APC because the party does not exist in our state.

“During the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of Anambra APC led by Basil Ejidike that is their State Chairman confessed to the former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo that they are not in a existence in Anambra State.

“It is an open confession that they made to the Vice President during President Buhari tenure.

“So a party that is not in existence in Anambra cannot disturb Governor Soludo’s sleep to warrant him sponsoring Ukachukwu that has nothing to offer to weaken the non-existent party.

“Ozigbo should be bold enough to say this and stop living a fake and pretentious lifestyle.

“Governor Soludo has nothing to do with the APC candidate and cannot be funding him. The both of them are not on the same level and can never be.”