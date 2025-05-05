Trump Speaks On Political Attacks, Slams Democrats For “Using Impeachment As A Weapon”

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again alleged that Democratic lawmakers are orchestrating a fresh attempt to impeach him, describing their actions as irrational and dangerous.

In a post shared on his official 𝕏 account on Monday, Trump claimed that two Democratic congressmen have already begun pushing for his impeachment, despite offering no concrete reasons for doing so.

“The Democrats are really out of control. They have lost everything, especially their minds! These Radical Left Lunatics are into the ‘Impeachment thing’ again,” Trump wrote.

He went on to describe the two unnamed legislators as having little credibility and implied that their motivations were purely political.

“They have already got two ‘No Name,’ little respected Congressmen, total Whackjobs both, throwing the ‘Impeachment’ of DONALD J. TRUMP around, for about the 20th time, even though they have no idea for what I would be Impeached,” he said.

In the lengthy post, Trump suggested that if Democrats are searching for reasons to impeach him, they might as well consider his efforts to correct various national issues allegedly caused by the Biden administration, including inflation, border security, and international conflicts.

“Maybe it should be for cleaning up the MESS that they left us on the Border, or the Highest Inflation in our Country’s History or, perhaps, it should be the incompetent Withdrawal from Afghanistan, or Russia, Russia, Russia/Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, or the Attack of Israel on October 7th that only proceeded because they allowed Iran to regain Great Wealth,” he added.

According to Trump, even the Democrats themselves have not been able to justify the renewed impeachment talks.

“These Congressmen stated that they didn’t know why they would Impeach me but, ‘We just want to do it.’ The Republicans should start to think about expelling them from Congress for all of the crimes that they have committed, especially around Election time(s),” Trump wrote.

He concluded by urging Republican lawmakers to stand firm against what he described as partisan tactics aimed at undermining his efforts to “save” the nation.

“These are very dishonest people that won’t let our country heal! Why do we allow them to continuously use Impeachment as a weapon against the President of the United States who, by all accounts, is working hard to SAVE OUR COUNTRY.

“It’s the same playbook that they used in my First Term, and Republicans are not going to allow them to get away with it again. These are total LOWLIFES, who hate our Country, and everything it stands for.

“Perhaps we should start playing this game on them, and expel Democrats for the many crimes that they have committed — And these are REAL crimes. Remember, ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff demanded a Pardon, and they had to use the power of the Auto Pen, and a Full Pardon, for him and the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, to save them from Expulsion, and probably worse,” he concluded.